Letter: It's out of order to demand ID to vote

With regard to the local elections that are taking place on May 4 and the compulsory photographic identification to enable a democratic right to vote, after 55 years of being on this planet I feel it’s an insult and an attack on the very principles of democracy to DEMAND that we prove our entitlement to vote.

By Richard Respect
Published 30th Mar 2023, 17:40 BST- 1 min read

Needless to say, I’ll not be forced to prove who I am and I’ll not be giving my consent to any fake democracy statements regarding ANY elections held that portray consent from the electorate.

Richard Respect

By email

