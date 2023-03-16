News you can trust since 1952
Letter: It's not divisive to discuss situation with our borders

The small boat crossings have been growing dramatically in recent years.

By E Jones
Published 16th Mar 2023, 18:40 GMT- 1 min read

This year alone, it is anticipated that there could be between 60,000 and 100,000 illegal immigrants coming across the English Channel in small boats.

Many of the people coming across on the boats are young men, where for the most they have destroyed any form of identification away.

Why do that in the first instance?

A reader feels the Government has failed to protect our borders from illegal immigrants.
The Government has failed at every level to control our borders to protect our health and safety. It is not divisive to want to discuss what it actually going on.

Without identification, why should we even consider their process asylum claims?

E Jones

Brexiteer

For another local letter click here:

