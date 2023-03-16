This year alone, it is anticipated that there could be between 60,000 and 100,000 illegal immigrants coming across the English Channel in small boats.

Many of the people coming across on the boats are young men, where for the most they have destroyed any form of identification away.

Why do that in the first instance?

A reader feels the Government has failed to protect our borders from illegal immigrants.

The Government has failed at every level to control our borders to protect our health and safety. It is not divisive to want to discuss what it actually going on.

Without identification, why should we even consider their process asylum claims?

E Jones

Brexiteer

