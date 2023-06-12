One mother will be sentenced next week after she forged utility bills and tenancy agreement for a house she didn't live in, as she wanted her son to go to one of the top state schools in London.

I have been that parent when my son was only a few months old. It's in the back of your mind – do we live near decent schools?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luckily, we did live near decent schools and my son has had a brilliant state education.

One reader thinks that all children deserve a decent education.

Would we have gone private if we could have afforded it?

Possibly, but it was never an option as we didn't have a spare 25 grand a year to pay for his education.

Would we have moved if we didn't live near the good schools? Yes, I think we would have.

My 16-year-old is in the middle of his GCSEs, his secondary school education completed at one of the best state schools in the area and one that makes the list of best schools in the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maybe the issue should be the Government, who should be making all schools great so some don't become no-go zones.

Every child should be afforded a decent education, whether you live in the posher parts of an area or not.

Jayne Grayson

By email

For another local letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.