The bill would mean that when workers democratically vote to strike, they could be forced to work and sacked if they don’t comply.

The TUC says this is undemocratic, unworkable and almost certainly illegal.

The Government is wasting precious time and energy on this spiteful bill while millions are struggling to heat their homes and put food on the table.

An angry letter from a reader about the Government's strikes bill.

It’s time our Government got its priorities straight.

Patrice Burgess

Notts

