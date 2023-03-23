News you can trust since 1952
Letter: It's high time to stop this spiteful strikes bill

The right to strike is a fundamental British liberty, but it is under direct attack from the Conservative’s draconian strikes bill.

By Patrice Burgess
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 14:20 GMT- 1 min read

The bill would mean that when workers democratically vote to strike, they could be forced to work and sacked if they don’t comply.

The TUC says this is undemocratic, unworkable and almost certainly illegal.

The Government is wasting precious time and energy on this spiteful bill while millions are struggling to heat their homes and put food on the table.

It’s time our Government got its priorities straight.

Patrice Burgess

Notts

