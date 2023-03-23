Letter: It's high time to stop this spiteful strikes bill
The right to strike is a fundamental British liberty, but it is under direct attack from the Conservative’s draconian strikes bill.
The bill would mean that when workers democratically vote to strike, they could be forced to work and sacked if they don’t comply.
The TUC says this is undemocratic, unworkable and almost certainly illegal.
The Government is wasting precious time and energy on this spiteful bill while millions are struggling to heat their homes and put food on the table.
It’s time our Government got its priorities straight.
Patrice Burgess
Notts
