It doesn’t matter that the previous Government had the misfortune to be presented with dealing with a pandemic and a war in Europe.

I’m sure we would be in a much better place now under Boris if we hadn’t had to endure these two global disasters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A majority of 80 and that’s after years of so-called austerity. Does that tell you something?

A reader this week writes in to respond to Mansfield Mayor Andy Abrahams's column in the Chad (December 14).

Europe is the promised land to some, doesn’t look too good at the moment does it? And we wonder why their finances have never been signed off by the auditors for all these years.

‘Non-Dom’ and ‘the rich’ seem to be the in-words at the moment, perhaps for the wrong reasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

We should be careful, these people are usually heads of large national and international companies which employ hundreds of thousands of people in this country, and pay over twice as much as the base rate of tax.

A Keeton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Notts

For another Mansfield Chad letter click here:

Advertisement Hide Ad

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.