First of all it was banks, then high end car showrooms that were splattered with paint.

Now a lovely garden display has been ruined by throwing paint over the display. Yes, three women have been arrested, and as I understand it, have been charged, but this has got to stop.

I have seen them on the news and I can’t imagine being in their company. These are not peaceful protests.

A reader feels it's time protesters stopped causing disruption

Peter Gill

By email

