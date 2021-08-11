Letter: It seems to me that Doe Lea is the village time forgot

On the A617 at Junction 29, heading to Mansfield on a Sunday night around 11pm, around 50 to 60 cars – all boy racing – were heading from Doe Lea up to Junction 29 of the dual carriageway, around the roundabout and back down the A617 into Bramley Vale, to turn round and head back again up the dual carriageway.This is happening on a regular basis on a Sunday night up to around midnight. There are 10 to 15 cars racing at once and backfiring their engines, with the loudest of noises. Spectators are stood on cars all watching them.

And you’ve guessed it, many residents have phoned the police, and do the police turn up? No, not one.

So I’ve come to the conclusion that it’s true that Doe Lea is the village that time forgot and we must put up and shut up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Very annoyed residents are having to put up with problems with boy racers.

Doe Lea resident

Name and address supplied

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.