The only version available was published in 2015 and I was advised a new version would not be available until May.

I would have thought that if the Department of Transport and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency had agreed to make changes, it might have been reasonable to expect that a new version of the Highway Code would have been published by now.

To do so would mean the new rules would have been accessible to all, not just those with internet access.

A confused reader wonders why new rules have come in before the Highway Code has been printed.

Perhaps I have unrealistic expectations of our rule makers.

C Freeman

By email

