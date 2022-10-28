The previous week, Chad reported that MDC purchased a London property in 2017, and that within 12 months they were ordered to pay £20,000,000 for essential repairs. I now know the real reason for the closure of Warsop swimming pool.

Was a consulting engineer instructed to carry out investigation work on the London property before purchase, and if not, why not? If an expert’s report was obtained, why did they not pay out? Perhaps the expert was a limited company which went into liquidation, or perhaps inadequate insurance, or no insurance at all, was in place.

Was there an issue at MDC in 2017 and if so, why was no claim made against the council’s own insurance? I hope similar problems do not occur at the Beales property.

Ex-Beales store is in the spotlight again after consulting engineers are called in to carry out investigation work.

Perhaps MDC will give us an explanation in next week’s Chad.

Ian Jakes

Church Warsop

For another Mansfield Chad letter click here:

Advertisement Hide Ad

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for taking the time to read this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.