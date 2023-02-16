News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Letter: Is it really worth me voting at the next election?

It’s now apparent that while those in poorer areas will qualify for free bulk waste collections, the rest of us don’t.

By Mark Wilson
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Hardly acceptable is it? The roads and pavements are appalling and I feel the council is usually half asleep most of the time if you try to get anything done.

Elections will be up soon by the way, but is there any use voting? Surely a bunch of monkeys could do better.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mark Wilson

A reader questions whether it's worth voting in the next elections.
Most Popular

Mansfield

For another Mansfield Chad letter click here:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A message from the Editor:

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers, we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Thank you

MansfieldChad