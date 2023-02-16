Hardly acceptable is it? The roads and pavements are appalling and I feel the council is usually half asleep most of the time if you try to get anything done.

Elections will be up soon by the way, but is there any use voting? Surely a bunch of monkeys could do better.

Mark Wilson

A reader questions whether it's worth voting in the next elections.

Mansfield

