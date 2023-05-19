In my humble opinion, it shows how many people are just not very interested in local politics, particularly where Mansfield District Council is concerned!

In many ways I can understand that stance.

After all, MDC has a minor role in providing public services, with the county council doing the heavy lifting in key areas like education, social services, and transport.

A reader poses the question in a letter this week as to whether Mansfield really needs a salaried Mayor.

A lot of what Mansfield Council is responsible for has been transferred to outside bodies, such as Ashfield and Mansfield Homefinder, who look after our ‘council houses’.

Looking at the role of the elected Mayor, I question whether Mansfield needs a salaried Mayor?

I am not convinced that there is enough work to do for such a full time role.I would need some convincing that having an executive Mayor is better for the town than letting our councillors choose one of them to serve for just 12 months at a time.

They have this type of ‘first citizen’ in Nottingham city and its suburbs, and it seems to work well there!

Of course our county council does not have a full-time leader does it? Our MP combined that job with his work representing us at Westminster!

Perhaps the question of what type of Mayor suits us best could be debated at a council meeting at the Civic Centre in the very near future!

Liz Heath

Mansfield

