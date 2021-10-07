Letter: Is it reality or fiction?
Daniel Craig who plays Bond (I’ve never seen a Bond movie but remember he was brilliant as Geordie in Our Friends in the North 25 years ago) has been made an honorary commander in the Royal Navy, the same rank as his character in the films.
What next? David Tennant is made a real doctor as he played a doctor in the Doctor Who programme?
Jayne Grayson
By email
