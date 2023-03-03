I worked within the public sector for more than 40 years and have never understood why it seems that some of our representatives have negotiated percentage pay rises whilst complaining about the lower paid staff losing out to the higher paid staff.

It has only ever served to increase the gap between the top and bottom pay scales.

I accept that our public sector workers have been severely penalised since 2008 compared to private sector workers, but we also have to accept that the country does not have a bottomless pit of money to meet their pay demands.

A letter this week about the pay gap between the lowest and highest earners.

Surely the most equal way of seeing the lower paid being helped during this high inflation period would be to estimate the total amount available to spend, then divide it equally between all staff.

It costs no more for a senior manager to put a loaf of bread on the table than it does for the lowest paid worker.

However, £2,000 awarded to those low-paid workers would make much more impact to their living standards.

To those of us that will shout 'that's communism' I would say that it's more like fairness and equality.

Barry

Notts resident (full name and address supplied)

