"Take each day and week as it comes. Maximise your opportunities. Live each day to the full.", says one reader of life amid the Covid pandemic

I was going to list the main events, but there were far too many.

Going forward, we have the new variant of Covid that, by all accounts, is milder than the horrendous experiences that we have had up to now.

But it is still a threat.

I urge everyone to get jabbed. Get all the protection you can.

People in hospital, largely youngsters who have not been vaccinated, despite all the warnings, are asking the staff to vaccinate them now that they are in a hospital bed!

On the bus today, only about half the passengers were wearing masks and the others were not being challenged by the drivers.

Keeping cheerful is the name of the game, being glad to be alive and thanking God, or whatever your preference is, for still being here on planet Earth.

How can we make the best of the future, however long or short the time left to us?

Take each day and week as it comes. Maximise your opportunities. Live each day to the full.

Try to look out for others, even though they may not do the same for you, or appear to care.

Remember that one day we may need the services of a care home and NHS staff member(s) that work so tirelessly on our behalf.

It is so easy to take such people for granted.

For it is not how long we have to live, but whether we feel alive at all.

Do not pass by on the other side if someone needs your help.

Go well and take care.

Brian George

Nottinghamshire

