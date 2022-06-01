Letter: Impossible to justify the huge sums Treasury pays the Royal Family

Two old ladies were chatting, and one said (it’s something often heard from the older generation, although not this 77-year-old male) “she does a good job”.

But do they understand what they say? We all know the identity of the remarkable old lady to whom they refer, though most of us don’t know her personally and few have ever seen her in the flesh.

“She does a good job” they say, but does she? Does the Queen do a useful job? Does she do her job well?

One reader feels the time is coming when we should do without the Royal Family

Does she have a job specification (normally a legal requirement for someone with a job)?

Does she have annual assessments? Most people who do a job require some means of judging their performance to justify their pay.

Employers would find it impossible to justify the phenomenal sums the Treasury pays Her Majesty merely for “being Queen”. And most of the countless hangers-ons are wastes-of-space.

Sorry, but there cannot be any justification for Royalty.

I don’t wish harm for the Royal Family but when The Queen passes on “The Firm” must be disbanded.

Tony Olsson

Kirkby

