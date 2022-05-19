Contrary to what Lee Anderson might think about the lack of cooking skills, many of those using food banks are afraid to cook due to the cost of fuel.

Labour has proposed a windfall tax on energy companies to provide some assistance but the Government is not keen on this idea whilst not ruling it out completely.

There is one factor over which the Government has complete control: VAT.

A reader feels the Government should reduce VAT on gas and electricity to help those who are struggling.

We were told by those who pushed Brexit that we would take back control.

One of the things they pushed hard was VAT on fuel.

With the greater costs of fuel, the Government is raking in enhanced VAT payments, increasing their revenue stream.

Should the Government truly want to help the people of the UK, then why not reduce the rate of VAT on gas and electricity to a level that is commensurate with that revenue it was being paid, prior to the start of the enormous increases?

Seth Clay

Mansfield

