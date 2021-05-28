Letter: Ideas are needed to help our market

Recently, more competition has come from the internet, with no costly shops to pay bills for. What should be done?

Nationally the internet should be made to pay its fair share of its bills. Locally, the outdoor market should be moved into the big closed shops, starting with Debenhams.

The flat central market should be made into free parking for one hour or more. As electric cars are now coming into being, there will be less pollution.

Mansfield town centre

The market stalls that moved inside should get free rent for one or more years. What do you think?

Richard W Danbury

Ex-chairman, environmentalhealth and control committee on the first 1974 district council

