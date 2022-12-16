I wonder how many more MPs share this view? How many times have MPs’ salaries been cut?

If they can’t live on this amount, how do they think an ordinary person can live on the absolute pittance they receive?

Advertisement Hide Ad

I feel the real truth for all social democratic parties is that they simply don’t care.

An annoyed reader wonders how MPs would cope if they had to live on an ordinary person's wage.

David Fox

By email

Advertisement Hide Ad

A message from the Editor:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thank you for taking the time to read this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement Hide Ad