Letter: I simply can't work out these anti-Royalist protesters

I’m no royalist but I wouldn’t dream of travelling to London to protest against Charles being crowned the King of England.

By Ted Fowler
Published 18th May 2023, 19:20 BST- 1 min read

What’s wrong with these people?

Are they just attention seekers? Sorry I don’t get it.

Ted Fowler

A reader asks what is wrong with anti-Royalist protesters.A reader asks what is wrong with anti-Royalist protesters.
