Letter: I hope what goes around comes around for these thieves
To the person who stole my brother’s bouquet of flowers from Mansfield Crematorium between Tuesday, August 3 and Wednesday, August 4, less than 24 hours after his funeral, you highlighted what this country has become.
I hope what comes round goes round and the low life out there get what they deserve for doing this.
Alan Waring
Sutton-in-Ashfield
