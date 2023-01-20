Some have been during strike days, including two journeys by ambulance, but at no time have I experienced the horrendous delays we hear about on the news.

However, I experienced first-hand the efforts of nursing staff juggling to accommodate far more patients than beds in the space available. The visible stress being created was palpable.

I have nothing but praise for the medical staff and ambulance technicians who keep us alive before we reach hospital.

A reader is grateful for the care he received after a spell in hospital, despite the stress he says staff were under.

I only wish Tory Ministers and MPs displayed a similar dedication to duty as that of the medical staff, instead of playing at politics, following the example of the incompetent Boris Johnson.

The sooner this bunch are removed from power, the better for everyone.

Tony Olsson

Kirkby

