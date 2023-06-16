Sadly, while I believe in positive recycling, I feel Notts County Council is struggling to provide a basic competent service for residents to use.

When I went to the centre on May 22, I was shocked to be told no more recycling waste was being accepted due to the skips not being emptied, and was advised it was down to NCC to arrange for the skips to be collected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I also found this was not just isolated to Monday but people had been turned away the previous Sunday from dropping items off.

"Why are we giving public service contracts to these companies, when they are not able to provide an adequate standard of service?", asks one reader.

This is down to lack of management, poor administration and planning, and no supervisory control by both Veolia and Notts County Council.

It’s all very well the council increasing the Council Tax, but they are failing to deliver on basic recycling issues. Lack of recycling creates fly-tipping, which the local district council then has to clean up at a further cost to the taxpayer.

When I finally got through to NCC, I found I was transferred to somewhere called ‘cloud-cuckoo land’, speaking to a gentleman who had an impressive array of excuses as to why the skips had not been emptied.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firstly I was advised they didn't realise it was going to be busy at the recycling centre at the weekend and then of course one of their lorries had broken down. Surely they have more than one lorry to dispatch to collect the skips?

I was told they are going to be having an emergency meeting to discuss the issues at the recycling centre, rather than actually getting out there and trying to sort the issue out.

Then Veolia decided to call me to tell me that all the excuses I had been given by Notts County Council were incorrect, and the real reason the skips were not collected was that they do not have the capacity to empty all of the skips.

Why are we giving public service contracts to these companies, when they are not able to provide an adequate standard of service?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s bad enough going for walks through local beauty spots, without seeing yet more rubbish being dumped because the county council just cannot seem to deliver on its recycling policy.

Adrian Hardy

Warsop

For another local letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.