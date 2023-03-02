Letter: I fail to see many benefits from this not-so-magic roundabout
Having been given the opportunity to vote in May by our gracious politicians, I thought I had better spend the preparation time wisely.
First thing I want to get is some colour charts ready for these red, blue and pink walls that seem to be everywhere. A splash of green would be nice for a change.
I think I should then get several pens or pencils ready to make my mark. I presume the list of candidates will be extensive. Even under a single banner there is the Sunak party, the Truss party, the Johnson party, the There Was No Party party – very confusing.
We have been told for decades that only a vote for Conservative or Labour is worthwhile, and we’ve been gullible enough to swallow it.Since I fail to see many benefits from their not-so-magic roundabout, I fancy something different. How about a Stick A Carrot Up Your Nose party? At least then it would be difficult for even our self-important politicians to be so damned arrogant.
Disillusioned, who me?
Graham Bradshaw
Mansfield
