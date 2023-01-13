What is the BBC lead news story in this time of crisis? Not the NHS, it’s Harry and his new book. Is anyone that interested in what this ex-prince has to say, as I get the feeling no-one really cares. Well, that new bug landed in this house over Christmas and it’s been ruddy miserable, lots of money spent on remedies, yet it wouldn’t shift for quite a while.

On the ninth day, we rang the doctors’ to be told we could have appointments but it wasn’t a doctor it was a nurse practitioner. Lovely lady but not a doctor. She hummed and hawed as to what to do, she then said

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Maybe you could try some antihistamines”.

A reader says she feels worse than when she had Covid.

Me: “No antibiotics then?” Her reply: “No we don’t like to prescribe them”. So off back home to lie down and feel like death. Advice is to wear a mask and don’t go to work or school if you have symptoms. I agree with that, I have never felt so poorly, even when I had Covid I wasn’t this ill. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone.

Jayne Grayson

Advertisement Hide Ad

By email

For another letter click here:

Advertisement Hide Ad

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.