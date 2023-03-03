A definition of democracy: a democratic system of government is a form of government in which supreme power is vested in the people and exercised by them directly or indirectly through a system of representation, usually involving periodic free elections (democracy is the noblest form of government we have yet evolved).

So how can these people use this word to politicise it, and try to bring down a government? I wonder, are we actually living in a democracy?

When working, I was in a union which was there for me and to represent me if a dispute arose in my daily work. I did not join to go on strike – and never did.

I just wonder about work ethics these days or the lack of. Public services get their vast pay rises but how many realise this is not the Government’s money to give? It is yours and you will have to pay for them in some form or other, whichever party is in power.

A Keeton

Notts

