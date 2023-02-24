News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Letter: I can't praise hospital staff enough for their help

I'm home now after spending the week in the hospital, suffering from a stroke. I would like to thank all the staff I met there.

By John Askham
5 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Feb 2023, 2:58pm

Also thanks to the associated staff who contributed to my early discharge.

They cannot be praised highly enough.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

J Askham

A reader thanks hospital staff after suffering a stroke.
Most Popular

By email

For another letter click here:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thank you