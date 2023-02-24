Letter: I can't praise hospital staff enough for their help
I'm home now after spending the week in the hospital, suffering from a stroke. I would like to thank all the staff I met there.
Also thanks to the associated staff who contributed to my early discharge.
They cannot be praised highly enough.
J Askham
By email
