Johnson’s as guilty as hell, should be dismissed immediately, then tried for his countless crimes, including treason over the illegal prorogation of Parliament.

Anderson’s question is as pointless as Johnson’s and other ministers’ insistence on waiting for the results of Sue Gray’s investigations.

However, my reply to Anderson’s questionnaire posted last week includes the following:

A reader replies to Lee Anderson's question about Boris Johnson.

Close observation of Boris Johnson’s career leads me to consider he is unsuitable for any public office. He is totally amoral and behaves without concern for the damage he inflicts on others.

This is probably a consequence of this privileged upbringing and his deluded belief he is (or deserves to be) ‘King of the World’.

I am constantly reminded of Eddie Mair’s comment (while deputising for Andrew Marr on March 24, 2013) after Johnson boasted of his misspent life: “You’re a nasty piece of work, aren’t you?” It shocked many by its honesty, and clearly rattled Johnson, but as ever he chose not to examine his conscience and reform his character.

Clearly he is beyond redemption, but what saddens me more is that his army of sycophant supporters are either unable to recognise the incompetence and corruption or choose to propagate the lies.

The Tory Party is no better than Russia and China, Trump’s America and other despotic regimes and I see no hope of reform within my lifetime.

Tony Olsson

Kirkby

