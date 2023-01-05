Letter: I am a former parademic and here's why I wouldn't be on strike now
I’ve been reading about the ambulance workers’ and nurses’ strikes and people’s opinions.
I was employed as a paramedic during my 24 years in the NHS. I can categorically say that I would not be taking strike action.
I knew the pay scale and shift patterns involved in the role. The pay was and still is fantastic. The NHS is a service that has needed an overhaul for years.
Ian Longley
By email
For another Mansfield Chad letter click here:
A message from the Editor:
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.
With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers, we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.
Thank you