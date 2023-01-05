News you can trust since 1952
Letter: I am a former parademic and here's why I wouldn't be on strike now

I’ve been reading about the ambulance workers’ and nurses’ strikes and people’s opinions.

By Ian Longley
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

I was employed as a paramedic during my 24 years in the NHS. I can categorically say that I would not be taking strike action.

I knew the pay scale and shift patterns involved in the role. The pay was and still is fantastic. The NHS is a service that has needed an overhaul for years.

Ian Longley

A former paramedic doesn't agree with NHS workers striking at the moment
