Letter: I am a former parademic and here's why I wouldn't be on strike now

I was employed as a paramedic during my 24 years in the NHS. I can categorically say that I would not be taking strike action.

I knew the pay scale and shift patterns involved in the role. The pay was and still is fantastic. The NHS is a service that has needed an overhaul for years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Longley

A former paramedic doesn't agree with NHS workers striking at the moment

By email

For another Mansfield Chad letter click here:

Advertisement Hide Ad

A message from the Editor:

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers, we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.