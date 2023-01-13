Letter: Huge thanks from Rhubarb Farm for backing its work over the Christmas period

Thank you to the following people for all your help and support over the last few weeks: Matt Gibbs and Carrie Clements from Tarmac for their donation of Rhu-Baby items. Ben and Molly Haye of Natural Doggy Treats for food which will be redistributed in the Bolsover district and Rhu-Baby items.

Thank you Victoria Brooks, food champion at Morrisons, Worksop for organising ‘Pick up Packs’ within store that customers can pay for at checkout. And to all the customers at Morrisons for your support. Victoria organised for us to be on a Giving Tree within Morrisons at Worksop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One hundred per cent of the collection will come to Rhubarb Farm for the food hubs.

Rhubarb Farm says thank you for donations towards its food hub over Christmas.

A huge donation of ambient food that helps us pay it forward by distributing it out on our essential service of food hubs within local communities run by our food Champion Melanie.

We would like to show our gratitude to Charlotte Jones, Warehouse Enablement and Engagement Lead at Frasers Group for your continued support and contributions to the work we do here at the farm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also Dave Wheatcroft – who organised a cycling fundraiser outside Brands Max in Shirebrook in collaboration with Evans Cycles and raised a huge £1,000 for Rhubarb Farm.

Thank you to Greencore, Manton Wood for your continued support of delivering sandwiches and a special hamper for us this Christmas. And to David Hadfield – head of engineering – for delivering these.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thanks to Aldi of Clowne and Shirebrook for their continued support of surplus food and stock.

And thank you Next.com and Boots UK for your donations of new baby products and essential items for our Rhu-Baby pop up shops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rhubarb Farm

Hardwick Street, Langwith

Advertisement Hide Ad

For another Mansfield Chad letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.