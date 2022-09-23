But no-one should tell anyone how they can feel about the Queen dying.

I have to say that I do not care one bit – that’s my choice.

If anyone is upset over her death, then that’s their choice.

A reader's thoughts on the death of the Queen.

We can all have different opinions.

No-one should be shaming anyone who hasn’t been crying or wearing black, or goes out and has drinks with mates. It doesn’t make them a lesser person.

Life goes on, it’s that simple, and we choose how we do that.

Jayne Grayson

By email

