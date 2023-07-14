How many pay packets does he need?

Would he not be better concentrating on one job?

Maybe he realises that, at the next General Election, he could be relieved of his position as MP by the electorate, as will many of his colleagues on the Conservative benches.

A reader is not keen on the prospect of more jobs for town MP Ben Bradley. (Photo credit: Tracey Whitefoot)

More fool the people that will vote for him to be an MP or Mayor.

Bill Thomas

Blidworth

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

