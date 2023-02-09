By the middle of the year, around 60 of his ministers had had enough and they forced him out.

Sadly, the replacement was clearly out of her depth and had to go too after 44 days.

Those who hoped for better in 2023 are already disillusioned. The current Prime Minister is a multi-millionaire who is very rich in part by having made use of a (perfectly legal) scheme of tax avoidance.

Before getting rid of him, he spent time desperately defending a former chancellor whose financial affairs are similarly opaque, although one must accept they are once again not legally objectionable.

How can the citizens of the UK be expected to accept such people, supported by Tory newspaper proprietors who similarly make use of the tax system?

It is ludicrous to expect any reform of the tax system from such people, or serious action to remove the twin blights of poverty and inequality, which blight the political landscape.

Stephen Bailey

Notts

