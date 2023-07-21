A property which has recently come up for sale has fond memories for one reader (Photo by: Pixabay).

Robert and Doreen Wilson were big friends of my parents and myself. The former was known to me as Uncle Bob, sometimes referred to as Mr Ravenshead.

They lived on Kirkby Road and ran R&D Wilson wholesalers on Pelham Street. Bob took me a few times.

Bob’s ancestors lived at Mill Bank Cottage on Pheasant Hill. His aunt ‘Ma Brown’ had a spare key for the Mansfield Tennis Clubhouse where I played. Bob told me the house once had a lot of land, but was sold off over generations.

Alf Miles lived nearby, and I got to know his brother Derrick too. Both brothers were exceptional bowlers at Mansfield Bowling Club where I later became a member and on the committee, although Gordon Cox had a bit of an involvement.

Derrick lived at the other side of the town on Alexandra Avenue, then moved to High Oakham Road. I was in contact with Derrick, and during his final years called in to visit him. I think there was a bowling trophy. I left the bowling club when it finished behind the Bowl In Hand on Leeming Street.

Derrick was in business in Mansfield with a frozen food shop on Market Street called Mr Frosty or something similar. I think Ward’s fruit and veg shop took it over.

Gordon Cox, of course, was the proprietor of Gordon Cox Menswear on Church Street. Gordon I knew all my life.

I’ll revert back to where I started! If anyone has any photos of the cottage and also maybe knew some of the people I’ve mentioned on here, it would be interesting to hear from them.

Mark Wilson

Mansfield

