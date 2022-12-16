So should it be with Home Secretaries.

Fitness for purpose would mean ‘firm but fair’.

Suella Braverman has no problem with the former (as with too many Conservative Home Secretaries – Michael Howard springing immediately to mind!).

A reader feels it's time for Suella Braverman to be replaced in the role of Home Secretary.

But she clearly has great problems with fairness, compassion and understanding.

I feel that the way she treats refugees looking for a safe home in the UK is appalling. These are human beings, just like her parents, who sought a safe haven here in the UK.

Breaking the ministerial code being put to one side, she must be replaced.

Could I suggest Yvette Cooper?

Damian Duggan

By email

