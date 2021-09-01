Letter: History may be repeating itself with newcomers to our area

At that time, some Vietnam boat people were evacuated to St. Ann’s to escape execution by the Communists.

They were housed in rundown properties and had with them only the items with which they fled.

They were hard-working, resourceful and intelligent. They repaired their homes, set up prosperous local businesses and, almost 50 years later, they are a credit to their community.

History suggests that almost all Afghan refugees will be relocated into the north of England, says Ian Jakes.

History suggests that almost all Afghan refugees will be relocated into the north of England.Common sense tells me that they are the cream of Afghan society.

I read in the Chad that Mansfield Council has offered to house two Afghan families in our district.

Warsop needs hard working, resourceful and intelligent people in its midst to improve the local area (probably more than two Afghan families) and reverse the poor political decisions of the past.

Ian Jakes

Church Warsop

