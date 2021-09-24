Letter: Highway authorities should be ashamed of themselves

I spent more than four hours stuck on the M1 southbound.

The Europeans would have cleared the mess and reopened the busiest motorway in the UK within an hour. Shame on them.

One very frustrated hungry, thirsty taxpayer commuter

One reader isn't happy with the highways authorities after being stranded for several hours.

Name and address supplied

