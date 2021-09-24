Letter: Highway authorities should be ashamed of themselves
The highway authorities should be ashamed of themselves (re the M1 bus fire).
I spent more than four hours stuck on the M1 southbound.
The Europeans would have cleared the mess and reopened the busiest motorway in the UK within an hour. Shame on them.
One very frustrated hungry, thirsty taxpayer commuter
Name and address supplied
