Letter: ‘HighSpend2’ cost is simply too high

I’ve heard the rhetoric about the long-term economic benefits for our area but have never seen figures to support those claims.

The true benefit seems to me to be a saving of billions of pounds, which could be used to help our NHS heroes or finance rail electrification to improve the system at a fraction of the cost of HighSpend2.It could even go on tree planting instead of tree destruction. Surely events around the world show the need for urgent environmental action instead of glib statements.

Everyone, including our MP, acknowledges the centre of Mansfield needs immediate action to reverse its decline.May I suggest that a property in the centre left empty and deteriorating for years is about as much use as a politician’s promise.

I was frankly delighted to read part of the HS2 project was being booted into the long grass, says reader Graham Bradshaw.

Graham Bradshaw

Mansfield

