I love his music, his politics not so much, but he is allowed to comment without people telling him to keep his nose out.

J Grayson

By email

"Why all the moaning because Mick Hucknall says he thinks it’s time the Tories were kicked out and we had a national strike?", writes reader J Grayson.

