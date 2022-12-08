We live in park homes and our site owner has the contract with the energy supplier. Therefore whilst we have our individual meter, the charges are billed from the site owner, based on our usage with them.

Several of us have written to Ben Bradley but the only information we can get is that it should be sorted before the end of winter, which is of little help when we still have to pay our bills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Halfpenny

A letter this week from a resident living in a park home who hasn't had any financial help with gas and electric.

Mansfield

For another Mansfield Chad letter click here:

Advertisement Hide Ad

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.