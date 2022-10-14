Another cheap, tacky shop? Another slots and betting shop? No, and no!

What we do need are boutique, individual, specialist businesses. Shops that will encourage visitors, increase footfall in the town centre.

The businesses being approved will certainly do nothing to help to drag Mansfield town centre out of the mire. Neither will flower tubs or green spaces.

A reader wants to see Mansfield town centre thriving again.

Who wants to sit and watch taxis ply their trade? And what about the market?

With the greatest respect to the two or three regulars, it cannot, in all honesty be called ‘a market’ any more – it’s just a few stalls.

I remember when it was a market, and it even being used for the short-lived soap, Albion Market!

We need Mansfield people, who know the town’s strengths, making decisions about giving life back to what was once a wealthy, thriving market town.

Jane E Burke

Mansfield

