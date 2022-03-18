The swan couldn’t lift its head and neck up, and the swan’s head was touching its tail feathers every time it tried to move.

It would flop under the water, swimming in circles with its tip upside down.

I phoned Ashfield Council at 12.45pm, and spoke to environmental health to tell them about the bird in distress.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A reader is angry that not enough was done to help a dying swan at Sutton Lawn, after it had been reported.

The response I got was ‘we know there’s bird flu on Sutton Lawn and someone will be down soon to look’.

However, later that evening at about 7.30pm, someone on Facebook said a swan had just died on Sutton Lawn.

This is disgusting and, as it is a species that is special to the Queen – the Queen’s bird – it should have been helped.

Ashleigh Smith

Notts

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.