The conflict there, euphemistically referred to as The Troubles, started four years before the UK joined the European Economic Community.

Peace there was hard earned and is owed primarily to political leaders on both the Unionist and Nationalist sides who were able to negotiate a durable settlement which has enabled a generation born there after 1998 to live free of the sectarian violence seen in the preceding 30 years.

That peace was underpinned by the fact Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland were both in the EU, enabling both nations to enjoy prosperity on an effectively borderless island within a single market, without threatening the sense of identiy of either community in the North, a situation now imperilled as a direct result of Brexit. Greece, Spain and Portugal were ruled by right wing dictatorships until the mid-1970s.

Here's a reply to a former letter about Brexit.

After becoming democracies, these countries sought to join the European Community, not just to enhance their economies but to consolidate the democracy their citizens had fought for.

The same is true of the former Communist countries in Eastern Europe which joined in 2004.

The EU was not just about securing peace and democracy in Europe, but also expanding co-operation in a whole range of areas from scientific research, through the Horizon programme, to higher education, through the Erasmus programme.

The trade which the Single European Market facilitated has been enhanced through rigorous consumer protection and environmental standards which apply to products and services across the EU. And all of this is under the scrutiny of the European Parliament, for the benefit of the citizens of the EU.

Ms Robinson in her letter writes that “the apocalyptic consequences that David Cameron warned us about were we to vote to leave the EU, have not come to pass”.

Maybe not, but certainly the benefits of Brexit promised by Johnson, Gove, and Farage haven’t either.

Jay Mandal

Mansfield