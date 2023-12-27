Letter: Greedy political leaders are to blame for mass migration issue

The price paid to farmers in developing world countries is only a small percentage of the ultimate cost on the supermarket shelves so the income of the farm workers is not sufficient for them to contribute to a pension scheme.

The result for many people is that the only way they can survive their old age is to send their children to work in western countries in a job which permits them to send money to their home country on a regular basis.So the problem of mass migration is due entirely to the greed of political leaders in the supposedly superior western nations.

In addition, the farm workers pay no income tax to their governments so there is no cash available to engage in measures to defeat climate change. A little more generosity in respect of this trade would be helpful with minimal impact on food prices here.

Paul Brown

By email

