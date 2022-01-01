Letter: Great news we are to get another garden in town

I think it is a good thing to hear Mansfield is getting another garden space with flowers and seats.

By Tracy Smith
Saturday, 1st January 2022, 10:00 am

Also it would be great to have something for the young people of Mansfield.

For example, a ballroom, ice rink and roller rink.

Just a few ideas.

One reader is delighted that Mansfield is to get another garden area, complete with seating and flowers.

E Keeling

Mansfield

