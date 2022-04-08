This latest planning application, if passed, must involve the disturbance and containment of a slumbering, gaseous landfill – a volatile tip, where would-be residents are expected to live cheek by jowl 24/7. Small wonder that in excess of 300 objections have been lodged since the original application was submitted.

Unfortunately, if this landfill site is disturbed, no-one can give absolute assurances that health and safety issues will not affect residents. Dangerous landfills can sometimes hide nasty surprises.

Commercial businesses come and go, but local authorities are ever-present.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Broxtowe Borough Council are looking into planning for 241 dwellings on land at end of Braemar Avenue, Eastwood.

Therefore, due to the volatile nature of landfill sites, when future, remedial work is required, any costly, financial burden would be with the local authority that passed the planning application.

Down the years, this particular site has been proposed for new housing again and again, and every proposal has been rejected by our discerning local authority, which obviously takes its duty of care seriously.

Indeed, on the last occasion, the Broxtowe Council chairman summed up planning refusal in a very forthright and negative manner.

Although Westminster MPs are more often in the limelight, local councillors are the real backbone of Britain's society – they certainly have a closer rapport with their constituents.

I offer my own personal, sincere thanks for the hard work and dedication put in by councillors and employees in their service to the community.

Ken Calder

Newthorpe

For another letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.