The sign that was stolen was replaced.

Many visitors to the cemetery are very grateful for the mayor’s concern over these issues.

There have been thefts on some the children’s graves, there has also been a patrol warden at certain times over the weekends. No doubt when I next bump into the mayor, we can have a catch up on the matter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A reader is grateful to mayor Andy Abrahams for his help in dealing with issues of theft and dog mess in cemetery.

Mark Wilson

Mansfield

For another Mansfield Chad letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.