Letter: Grateful to mayor for dealing with cemetery issues
Re: Mansfield Cemetery, with regards to the dog walkers, many of the considerate dog walkers have spoken to various on-site staff. However, the council could take the matter further.
The sign that was stolen was replaced.
Many visitors to the cemetery are very grateful for the mayor’s concern over these issues.
There have been thefts on some the children’s graves, there has also been a patrol warden at certain times over the weekends. No doubt when I next bump into the mayor, we can have a catch up on the matter.
Mark Wilson
Mansfield
