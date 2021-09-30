Letter: GPs are at end of their tether and need our support

I am usually am happy to sign any petition demanding people’s rights, but not this one.

I have two GP friends who are at their wits’ end because they can’t properly do the job they love.

They work at opposite ends of the area, but both have exactly the same experience of being totally overwhelmed by the job.

They are both part-time and dread going to work, because they have no idea who will be off ill, or what crisis they will have to deal with each day.

The GP service was already under strain pre-Covid.

Since 2010, the Government has reduced funding, imposed new demoralising contracts and it has been more and more difficult to find staff.

Now they have Covid, more illness resulting from Covid and a big staffing crisis. Colleagues are often off work ill and many have left the service and not been replaced.

And if we were all allowed face-to-face appointments, I hate to imagine the fuss papers like the Mail would make if under-staffed and overworked doctor’s surgeries ended up being sources of Covid infections.

There’s no point pushing and putting GPs under pressure; it just makes it even more difficult for them to care for us.

They’re doing their best in really difficult circumstances.

If we really want to start a petition, let’s have one that demands the Government restores the cuts that they’ve made since 2010, and start funding our NHS to the level they do in countries like Germany.

Roy Morris

By email

