Letter: Government's policy on Covid can best be described as rudderless

I have never thought that picking up the disease from surfaces was particularly likely compared to breathing it through the air.

We will all probably come into contact with Covid at some time in the future. Arguably it might as well be sooner as later. If a double vaccinated person gets it then, most often, they will only suffer mildly and their protection against future infection may well turn out to be better.

However, if the NHS is again overwhelmed this winter by ill, but not critical, Covid patients then waiting lists for other conditions will probably lengthen, leading to some such patients dying early.

A reader feels the Government's policy on Covid lacks vision.

Government policy on this can be summed up in one word; rudderless.

Chris CarterBy email

