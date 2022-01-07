A reader is unhappy at the Government's 'distorted' views on immigration.

There is a sinister distortion or terminology introduced by the Government in recent times to confuse the understanding of ‘people smuggling’ and what, before Brexit, would have been legal movement between people.

To me, ‘people smugglers’ has always involved the practice of forcing, often by deception, young women into prostitution, or other activities against their will.

In a country governed by moral imperatives, enabling others to help escape from war or oppression and provide practical help should not be judged to be assisting ‘illegal activities’ .

Sadly, the greed of the Thatcher era has allowed corruption to become ‘normal’ behaviour by many of the ruling classes.

Emulating 1984, ‘bad’ behaviour has become accepted as ‘good’, so that many no longer care about the corruption, or emulate the lying and cheating.

The immigrants risking their lives for a better world are therefore regarded as criminals; the people trying to aid the immigrants are definitely labelled as criminal.

Conversely we have the so-called ‘good girls and boys’ , the Home Secretary and other government ministers, who are responsible for the New British Bill of Rights.

Tony Olsson

Kirkby

