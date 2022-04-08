How do these people think we can afford such rises?

It's going to be hard to cope and to keep warm.

It’s so unfair.

A concerned reader is unhappy that prices have gone up so much

I would like to ask the local government spokesman how this can be justified? People will die for sure.

The rise in pensions goes nowhere near to cover this increase.

People on low incomes will suffer even more. I am a non-smoker and non-drinker.

The fuel industry is making so much money as it is.

Can someone tell me how this is going to help anyone?

More deaths, more poverty, more unrest. We need to stand up and be counted.This is not the end of this matter for sure.

Those in Government will not feel it as their increase will be more than enough to cover the cost.

Shame on you all. Also I would like to add that, as a disabled man, I have many health Issues and find it hard to keep warm. I have a strong faith which is so important to me. But many will not have that, so life will be even harder.

Ivan Dunstan

Eastwood

